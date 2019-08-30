A Smithton man led Pettis County deputies on a vehicle pursuit across three counties Wednesday night.
According to a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office press release, Sedalia police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop inside the city at 11:08 p.m. During the stop, the vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated.
Pettis County deputies with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol took over the pursuit. It continued east of U.S. Route 50 into Morgan County and the driver turned north on state Route 5, entering Cooper County. Deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
As the vehicle traveled north on Route 5, several Missouri State Highway Patrol officers from Troops A and F assisted with attempting to stop the vehicle with stop sticks, but the driver went off into the ditch to prevent the vehicle from striking them. As the driver went off into a ditch, a rear passenger jumped out of the vehicle.
The vehicle continued toward I-70 in Cooper County. Cooper County deputies and the Boonville Police Department assisted. The driver finally stopped in the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of West Ashley Road in Boonville.
The driver was identified as Jakson A. Hewett-Jones, 19, who taken into custody for a Pettis County warrant. The investigation revealed Hewett-Jones would not let the two passengers out of the vehicle and he tampered with evidence during the pursuit.
Deputies will be submitting charges for felony resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree assault, and first-degree kidnapping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.