A Green Ridge man has been sentenced on two separate drug-related matters.
According to a Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office press release, after hearing arguments, Ricky J. Richwine, 62, has been sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for trafficking drugs, 10 years for delivery of a controlled substance, seven years for possession of a controlled substance and two years for unlawful use of a weapon. He was also sentenced to one year in the Pettis County Jail for another unlawful use of a weapon.
On Nov. 13, a Pettis County jury convicted Richwine of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon stemming from the execution of a drug-related search warrant from Feb. 19 in Green Ridge, according to the release. A controlled substance, methamphetamine, and a handgun were all found during the search.
At the time of the search, Richwine was out on bond for an arrest and charges resulting from a previous drug-related search warrant Oct. 30, 2018.
According to a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office press release, Pettis County deputies and detectives from the Mid-Missouri Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant in the area of Minnehaha Street in Green Ridge. During the search, detectives reportedly located a large amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and packaging material. According to the prosecutor's release, a handgun was also located.
Richwine was arrested on charges of second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
On Nov. 14, Richwine entered a guilty plea in lieu of his scheduled trial, according to the prosecutor’s press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.