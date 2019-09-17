A Hughsville man was seriously injured in a Pettis County crash Monday afternoon.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jason D. Opfer, 34, of Hughsville, was traveling northbound around the 3600 block of South Marshall Avenue, Monday, at 2:35 p.m.. Opfer avoided overturning and struck a vehicle driven by Deyette M. Bragaw, 50, of Sedalia, as they were attempting a left turn.
Opfer suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Life Flight Eagle.
