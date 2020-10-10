A man was stabbed Thursday night at a business on South Limit Avenue.
According to a Sedalia Police Department news release, at 7:55 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a business in the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue for a report of an individual who had been stabbed.
Officers arrived and found a male who reported he had been stabbed several times by an unknown suspect who fled the area on foot. The victim was taken from the scene by air ambulance. SPD Cmdr. David Woolery said he believed the victim was in stable condition as of Friday afternoon.
The investigation into the incident is still in the early stages, according to Woolery.
“We don’t have a whole lot of information right now,” Woolery explained. “The investigative unit is working it and we’re continuing to follow up leads...We’re just waiting for him (the victim) to get better so we can go up and talk to him.”
Upon patrol officers’ initial arrival on scene, the man was “pretty much getting treatment right after that,” according to Woolery. Woolery also added once the investigative team arrived on scene Thursday evening, the man had already been transported to receive medical attention so investigators have not been able to speak with him.
