Maplewood Church Pastor Bob Wauchope is setting up December Maplewood sermons as a monthly series. The series will be four individual weeks at 10:30 a.m. Sunday: Dec. 1, “Wonderful Counselor;” Dec. 8, “Mighty God;” Dec. 15, “Eternal Father;” and Dec. 22, “Prince of Peace.” The Christmas Eve service, “Best Christmas Ever,” will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.

