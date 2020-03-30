The Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force offered some new information from various local agencies in its daily email briefing Monday afternoon.
The Pettis County Health Center expressed there has been a lot of interest in the number of tests being done in the county. Starting next week, the center will have the information to provide those numbers for tests being done by providers in the county. The center does not know how many tests are being done at other locations.
According to the briefing, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting approximately 12,000 tests have been done statewide. The center’s providers are following the guidelines that there are criteria for testing to include a fever of 100.4 or greater, cough and difficulty breathing. There is also testing available for those who have additional risk factors.
Bothwell Regional Health Center reported individuals can now visit brhc.org to take an online COVID-19 assessment. The assessment answers are reviewed by a medical provider who will provide next steps within 24 hours.
Katy Trail Community Health reported it is scheduling virtual visits. Saturday clinics will be by virtual visits between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. KTCH is able to provide testing for its patients.
Pettis County reported the License Bureau is closed through this week, but the Pettis County Collector’s Office is still able to take in property tax payments and give receipts. Questions can be answered at 660-826-5000 ext. 921. The county has also decided the Public Administrator's Office staff will be working from home. The office will be open periodically at intermittent times until further notice. Questions should be directed to 660-826-5000 ext. 434.
The task force has been releasing daily briefings Monday through Friday “to communicate openly with county residents.” The briefing is sent via Nixle alert from the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. To sign up for local Nixle alerts, visit local.nixle.com/register or text 65301 to 888777.
