Ayla Marie Dillon, of Mora, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Dillon is pursuing a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- U.S. Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package; House up next
- Bobcats HC Jeff Choate: Cancellation of spring practices, game low on priority list
- Washington Waving Wagon rolls through Sedalia
- Ministers offer encouraging words during pandemic
- Sedalia Parks Department creates at-home activities
- Suh reportedly staying with Tampa on one-year deal
- Police Reports March 26
- COVID-19 cases reported in Benton County, Marshall
Most Popular
Articles
- Civil Public Health Order to go into effect Monday
- Woman sews much needed medical masks
- Virus closures March 25
- Sedalia Animal Shelter seeking foster homes
- Pedestrian killed in vehicle accident
- Whiteman offers information on COVID-19 case
- Former Sedalian writes paranormal thriller
- No Coronavirus Testing at the Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 21
- Virus closures March 24
- Police Reports March 24
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 31
-
Apr 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.