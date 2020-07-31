Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Theodore Edward Weller, 45, to, Crystal Renee Walker, 43, both of Sedalia;
William Phillip Brauser, 26, to Marguerite Lee Stephens, 27, both of Sedalia;
Luis Sainz Arreloa, 81, to Maria Del Rosario Quintero, 57, both of Sedalia;
Nathan Powell, 66, to Erin Mae Harding, 35, both of Knoxville, Iowa;
Jacob David Haulcy, 25, to Paris Katherine Higgins, 24, both of Sedalia;
David Joseph Whelan, 50, of Sedalia, to Lorna Marie Sparks, 59, of Otterville;
Caleb Matthew Lujan, 35, to Danielle Kristine Aubuchon, 35, both of Sedalia;
Cory Lee Phillips, 21, to Jessica Nicholas Hendrix, 25, both of Sedalia.
