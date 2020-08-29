Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Andrey Yuriy Grigoryev, 23, of Sedalia, to Tatyana Yuryevna Brych, 29, of Rotonda West, Florida;
Austin Taylor Schoonover, 27, to Sharrene Kay Franklin, 27, both of Sedalia;
Dylan Michael Stetzenbach, 23, to Rebecca Ople Harleman, 21, both of Sedalia;
Luis Ernesto Reyes, 30, to Maritza Xiomara Garcia Ramirez, 26, both of Sedalia;
Gregory Leon Shearer, 32, to Paige Nicole Cooper, 27, both of Sedalia;
Hayden Gage Minton, 26, to Leslie Ann Thomas, 23, both of Cole Camp;
Christian Noah Terrazzas, 19, to Ana Maria Rodriguez, 18, both of Stover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.