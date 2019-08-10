Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Blaine Scott Fleury, 18, to Erik Marie Huffman, 20, both of Sedalia;
Aaron Michael Twenter, 35, to Carla Ann Johnson, 30, both of Sedalia.
Luke Anthony Ciccone, 27, to Kendall Faith Matthews, 26, both of Sedalia;
Jeffrey Dean Hall, 23, to Kaitlin Bridget McCarthy, 30, both of Sweet Springs;
Donald C. Gibbs, 41, to Barbara Jean Dunlap, 38, both of Sedalia.
