Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Jason Lee Vansel, 41, to Summer Leanne Self, 23, both of Sedalia;
Zachary Dean Smith, 21, and Ciara Nicole Todd, 23, both of Sedalia;
Christopher Aaron Newton, 39, to Shannon Renee Iman, 35, both of Sedalia;
Ismael Pablo Montanez, 18, to Jenniffer Tienda Rangel, 18, both of Sedalia.
Editor’s note: Jason Vansel’s name was listed incorrectly in the marriage licenses in the July 27 edition. The Democrat apologizes for the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.