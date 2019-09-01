Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Brandon Isaac George, 30, of Fort Leonard Wood, to Geraldine Enao Hulbert, 17, of Sedalia;
Micky C. Harville Jr., 42, to Madgie Oppler Reed, 38, both of Sedalia;
Zacharie Klein Morris, 26, to Courtney Lynne Foffel, 24, both of Holden;
Matthew Ray Eppenauer, 33, to Traci Leigh Wisbey, 30, both of Sedalia;
Kyle Spencer Myers, 29, to Megan Nicole Hallenbeck, 32, both of Sedalia;
Justin Blaine Stevens, 35, to Shayla Marie Gibson Crowe, 35, both of Sedalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.