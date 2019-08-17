Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Julio Alexander Menjivar, 34, to Tamika Nikole McCullouch, 31, both of Sedalia;
Jose Salas Castaneda, 59, to Tomasa Sotelo, 64, both of Sedalia;
Ted Everett Francis, 86, to Donna Dennis Tutt, 80, both of Sedalia;
James Leonard Binder, 59, of Green Ridge, to Michelle Lynn Hoard, 51, of Sedalia;
Gene Kyle Robinson, 58, to Jamie Jean West, 39, both of Sedalia.
