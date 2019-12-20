Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Victor Wayne Grapes Jr., 49, to Julia Dee Pennington, 58, both of Sedalia;
Ronald Shawn Harms, 38, to Kristal Gaylle Hampton, 43, both of Sedalia;
Jerry Wayne Laudenberger, 77, to Marilyn Sue Morris, 75, both of Sedalia;
Jeremiah Lee Allensworth, 21, to Ashlee Morgan Fortney, 24, both of Novinger;
Jason Eugene Young, 29, to Katie Jean Judd, 23, both of Sedalia;
Tyler Jacob Freitas, 20, to Autumn Joy Stout, 19, both of Sedalia;
Sara Rachelle Pugh, 29, to Kalap Isaac Pugh, 29, both of Sedalia;
Trysten Stephen Green, 24, to Amy Nichole Embrey, 29, both of Tipton.
