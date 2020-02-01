Marriage licenses Feb. 1 Feb 1, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get a Digital Subscription for 33¢ per day Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to: Bruce Randall Bird, 67, to Beverly Lynne Hayes, 62, both of Sedalia; Alex Scott Biehl, 25, to Jose Manuel Garcia Gallegos, 22, both of Sedalia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marriage License Barbara Clevenger Bruce Randall Bird Alex Scott Biehl Garcia Gallegos Beverly Lynne Hayes Jose Manuel × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign Up for Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Email Alerts Would you like to receive our Email Alerts? Headlines sent to your inbox. Contest and Promotions Be the first to know about upcoming contests and local events. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Smith-Cotton students learn the lessons of Black history Police Reports Feb. 1 Concordia to host soil health meeting Boonslick to host Lego Club Weekly Report: Pettis County Commissioners interview candidates for executive administrative assistant Arnold named Sedalia Police Officer of the Year Pettis County Commission answers road project questions Stop telling people how to grieve Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo medical marijuana dispensaries approved in SedaliaInvestigation ongoing in Friday afternoon Sedalia shootingWoman searching for EMT who saved her lifeSmith-Cotton senior PJ Allred to attend Super Bowl LIVPolice Reports Jan. 28Park Board approves aquatics bid for community centerBothwell releases top baby names of 2019Simmons kicks off Congressional campaign in SedaliaPolice Reports Jan. 29Sedalia 200 Assistant Superintendent Dr. Nancy Scott to retire Images Videos CommentedFirst United Methodist Church prepares for first service (1)Sedalia artist finds spiritual meaning in her work (1)Simmons kicks off Congressional campaign in Sedalia (1) Upcoming Events Feb 1 Show Me Classic show choirs competition Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 1 Sedalia Motorcycle Show Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 1 Central Missouri Agriculture Club's Ag Expo Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 1 Arrow Rock First Saturday Lecture Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 1 Bethel United Methodist Church dinner Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 3 Boonslick Lego Club kickoff Mon, Feb 3, 2020 Feb 3 Pettis County Historical Society meeting Mon, Feb 3, 2020 Feb 4 Governor’s Mansion tour season kick off Tue, Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4 Local blood drive Tue, Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4 Swim & Stay Fit Tue, Feb 4, 2020 Online Poll How do you file your taxes? You voted: I do them myself I use a local tax preparer I use a national tax business Other Vote View Results Back Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
