Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Gerardo C. Gargia, 26, of La Monte, to Winifred U. Enahoro, 33, of Sedalia;
Gardell Elea Hopper, 66, to Vivian Lea Schroer, 67, both of Sedalia;
Justin Wade Dowell, 28, to Rebecca Lynn Wooldridge, 27, both of Sedalia;
Christopher Bruce Smith, 27, to Ciara Rene Potter, 26, both of Smithton;
Pedro Salvador Asebedo III, 21, of Windsor, to Elizabeth Bailey Jones, 27, of Box Elder, South Dakota;
Ridwan Olawale Azeez, 28, to Mary Oluwatosin Fatoki, 25, both of Sedalia.
