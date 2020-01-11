Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Joshua David Smith, 24, to Abigail Paige Williams, 20, both of Otterville;
David Gerald Strobel, 56, to Cynthia Danette Cook, 58, both of La Monte;
Christopher John MacDonald, 52, of Sedalia, to Elizabeth Rafalowicz Letterholm, 43;
Beverly Jean Crawford, 60, of Mora, to Harry Von Goosen, 63, of Cole Camp;
James Evan Handley, 30, to Breanna Marie Buso, 27, both of Sedalia.
