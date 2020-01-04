Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Donald Jon Binnie, 54, to Anne Shelton Jones, 55, both of Sedalia;
Meshel Lin Scotten, 52, to Benjamin Edward Banner, 57, both of Green Ridge;
Nathan John Harrington, 19, of Norfolk, Virginia, to Nicole Elizabeth Espinoza, 21, of Jacksonville, California;
Johnathan Dean Henderson, 61, to Toni Lane Russell, 50, both of Lincoln;
Joshua Mathias Rozman, 34, to Jaclyn Shobhan Barile, 34, both of Knob Noster;
Eddie Granado, 33, to Abone Resundra Madden, 32, both of Knob Noster.
