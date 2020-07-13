Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Taylor Michael Mankin, 24, to Emily Janelle Edwards, 20, both of Sedalia;
Robert Dwayne Bledsoe, 50, to Gaylene Lee Salazar, 44, both of Nelson;
Joshua Tyler Parker, 23, to Brittany Ann Meyer, 21, both of Sedalia;
Chad James Parker, 42, to Corinne May Slawinski, 45, both of Green Ridge;
Anthony James Gassen, 34, to Cassandra Lynn Proell, 32, both of Sedalia;
Timothy James Sheets, 51, of Warrensburg, to Samantha Ann Gamber, 43, of Sedalia;
Daniel Enoch Allen Trowbridge, 39, to Alexandra Katherine Clark, 31, both of Sedalia.
