Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Giovanni Guisepe Panichi III, 19, to Bethany Michelle Rogers, 19, both of Sedalia;
Luis Alejandro Vasquez Azurdia, 22, of Sedalia, to Olga Alyona Trushenko, 21, of Hughesville;
Dillion James Palmer, 26, to Chelsea Elizabeth Zaremba, 27, both of Sedalia;
Donald Lee Wolfe Jr., 51, to Rhonda Diana Ayers, 54, both of La Monte;
James Glyn Saulters, 25, to Arin Marie Cross, 24, both of Sedalia;
Jacob Allen Watson, 24, to Jessica Suzanne Sawford, 23, both of Sedalia;
Nathaniel Alexander Siffkas, 22, to Trinity Morgan Engles, 19, both of Sedalia;
Austin Christopher Davis, 23, to Nola Koren DeLacruz, 27, both of Sedalia.
