Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Jeffrey Robert Porter, 31, to Paige Rachelle Jeberer, 32, both of Sedalia;
Basil Ray Green, 39, of Whiteman Air Force Base, to Kandyce Lanoya Lewis, 38, of Shreveport, Louisiana;
Valeriy Sergeyevich Yakimenko, 33, of Otterville, to Yelena Mikhaylovna Sidlinskaya, 24, of Sedalia;
Mark Anthony Dawson, 56, to Jonna Renee Farley, 56, both of Sedalia;
Beau Alexander Dillion, 28, to Alexa Reanna Mathis, 24, both of Lincoln.
