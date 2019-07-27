Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
John Lee Vansel, 41, to Summer Leanne Self, 23, both of Sedalia;
Larry Wayne Mefferd II, 36, to Jessica Layne Hageman, 35, both of Sedalia;
Corey Thomas Bush Jr., 18, to Abigail Laura Bolton, 18, both of Sedalia;
Igor Igorevich Listratenko, 30, to Rimma Viktorovna Shkuropat, 26, both of Sedalia.
