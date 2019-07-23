Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Nathaniel James Brandt, 29, to Alyssa Jo Winkel, 26, both of Sedalia;
Jeffery Dean Lamb, 40, to Candyce Rae Gemes, 38, both of Sedalia;
James Brady Allen, 19, to Amanda Lynn Holovnia, 18, both of Warrensburg;
Charles Thomas Florez, 60, to Stacy Rose Admire, 43, both of Sedalia;
Howard Bradley Hughes, 57, to Mary Anne Resz, 56, both of Sedalia;
Stevey Kade McAdams, 22, to Alayna Danielle Porter, 20, both of Sedalia;
Adam Wade Schreck, 26, to Courtney Elizabeth Poppinga, 26, both of Sedalia;
Justin Daniels Casdorph, 32, to Keisha Chandelle Schock, 28, both of Sedalia;
Dustin Alan Lappt, 37, to Tara Lynn Coulter-Lappt, 36, both of Sedalia.
