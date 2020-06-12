Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Danny Ray Routon, 64, to Susan Jane Routon, 61, both of Sedalia;
Gordon Mark Grupe, 59, to Janice Gertrude Jannuzzi, 57, both of Sedalia;
Daniel Call Sanders, 27, to Emily Caitlyn Pritzel, 25, both of Grain Valley;
Richard Burl Moore, 80, to Harriet Lorene Davidson, 73, both of Sedalia;
Leonard Lee Hall, 72, to Patricia Lynn Jennings, 69, both of Sedalia;
Nicole Ann Broyles, 26, to Rachel Lynn Gaylord, 18, both of Sedalia;
Eudiel Yair Martinez Valadez, 22, to Leslie Raquel Rojas, 23, both of Marshall;
Benjamin William Archambault, 41, to Leslie Michelle Cameron, 40, both of Sedalia;
Adrien Jamie Crutchfield, 41, to Christina Sue Miller, 41, both of Sedalia.
