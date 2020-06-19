Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Anthony James Balbirnie, 29, to Jeneva Denise Boley, 32, both of Sedalia;
Jason Earl Thompson, 22, to Averie Dianna Lynn Heil, 21, both of La Monte;
William David Ivie, 28, to Marissa Riley Johnson, 23, both of Sedalia;
Hector Anthonio Hernandez, 20, of Whiteman Air Force Base, to Savanah Marie Chase, 18, of Lompoc, California;
Joshua Aaron Shull, 27, to Lacresha Leann Clough, 28, both of Sedalia;
Dustin James Patton, 32, to Kaitlan Danielle Litton, 26, both of Sedalia;
Rickey Burdette Longie, 65, of Sedalia, to Barbara Marie Trumm, 61, of Lee’s Summit;
Richard Alan Windsor, 55, of Florence, to Melinda Jane M, 51, of Wentzville.
