Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Steven Tyler Fischer, 24, to Emily Jewell Heard, 27, both of Concordia;
Leroy Aljenon Burkes Jr., 42, to Ashley Nicole Meyrose, 36, both of Sedalia;
Kyle Eugene Clenin, 22, to Lyndseigh Scarlett Logue, 26, both of Sedalia;
Jacob Ryan Immel, 23, to Allison Michelle Cormican, 24, both of Lawrence, Kansas;
Luke Arthur Cunningham, 20, Amy Ann Garrett, 26, both of Sedalia;
Chad Joseph Ragsdale, 38, to Nicole Lee Cashman, 45, both of Tipton;
Bryant David McClure, 40, to Stormy Allison Hinkle, 26, both of Sedalia;
John Wayne Haase Jr., 22, to Skylar Rae Balke, 21, both of Cole Camp;
Scott Michael Kapshandy, 31, of New Haven, Connecticut, to Evangeline Valerie Jennings, 30, of Sedalia;
Dalton Eugene Moore, 23, of Blue Eye, to Hollee Joann Akers, 22, of Sedalia;
Trenton Matthew Snapp, 29, to Kayla Marie Eskew, 27, both of California;
Anthony Bo Brewer, 44, to Jessica Ann Love, 28, both of Sedalia.
