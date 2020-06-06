Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Nikolas Alexander Steven Langston, 24, of Sedalia, to Miranda Paige Meyer, 24, of Warrensburg;
Ethan Robert Goodman; 20, to Brittney Pauline Bryan, 20, both of Sedalia;
Quinton James Fairfax, 33, of Smithton, to Jessica Robyn Mae Wingerter, 34, of Sedalia;
Aldinton Alfieri Algardi Allie, 37, to Whitney Venessa Williams, 31, both of Sedalia;
Tobias Daniel Poehlmann, 20, of Houstonia, to Leah Elizabeth Pisors, 21, of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin;
Samuel Detrick C. Butler, 33, to Elizabeth Michelle Butler, 37, both of Sedalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.