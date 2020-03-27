Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Efren Gonzales Alejo, 31, to Juana Romero Rubio, 25, both of Sedalia;
Tara Eden Wilson, 29, to Jeremy David Stover, 36, both of Sedalia;
Olivia Jo Greer, 21, of Sedalia, to Jarod Hunter Johnson, 22, of Knob Noster;
Luis Alfredo Costilla Martinez, 22, to Miriam Yoselin Habana Garcia, 19, both of Sedalia;
Michael Robert Cummings, 52, of Cole Camp, to Jana Kay King, 55, of Sedalia;
Jason Adam Williams, 35, to Rachel Lauren Walton, 26, both of Sedalia;
Cobie Zane Auxier, 21, of Smithton, to Ivy Lorraine Gerardy, 19, of Overland Park, Kansas;
Herbert Mason Meek III, 43, to Samantha Maureen Marriott, 43, both of Otterville.
