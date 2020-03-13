Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to the following:
Zachary William Wulf, 29, to Kaneesha Verlee Butler, 28, both of Sedalia;
Kelvin Yeser Medina Chavarria , 41, to Courtney Marie Smith, 24, both of Sedalia;
Randy Lee Smith, 62, to Katherine Denise Inman, 61, both of Odessa;
David Walter McGee, 27, to Melissa Ann Rapp, 25, both of Sedalia;
John Wayne Garrison, 28, to Jerikah Dawn Higginbottom, 24, both of Sedalia,
Andrew Jay Stangel, 50, to Rhonda Jo Stangel, 51, both of Warrensburg.
