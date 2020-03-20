Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage liceses to the following:
Christopher Alfonzo Byrd, 23, to Ashley Maria Dominguez, 23, both of Sedalia;
Vladimir Vladimirovich Mikitin , 26, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Leena Valentenovna Shevchenko, 19, of Sedalia;
Julian Anthony Stokes, Sr. 43, to Tasha Annete Cole, 39, both of Sedalia;
Christine Danielle Williams, 21, to Devin James Thoennes, 21, both of Sedalia.
