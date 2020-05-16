Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to the following:
Kristen Marie Luking, 26, to Alexa Jean Shull, 23, both of Sedalia;
Joel Mark Reid, 34, to Danelle Kaye Cord, 37, both of Sedalia;
Mason Christopher Martel, 27, to Raeanne Lee Spears, 24, both of Sedalia;
Tyson Jerome Battles, 37, to Courtney Dale Cunningham, 35, both of Sedalia;
Brandon Cole Eaton, 24, to Marena Lee Coonrod, both of Gardner, Kansas.
