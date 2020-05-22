Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to the following:
Kyle Avery Doan, 35, to Sara Rhian Wilson, 31, both of Sweett Springs;
Travis Wayne Ransdell, 28, to Kelsey Elizabeth Townsend, 22, both of Green Ridge;
Jonathan Lee Hill, 24, to Cheyenne Jean Carter, 20, both of Sedalia;
Austin Parker Knipmeyer, 22, of Norborne, to Katie Elizabeth Gibbs, 22, of Windsor.
