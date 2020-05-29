Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Nicholas Adrian Trapp, 39, to Krystal Lynn Cramer, 36, both of Sedalia;
Joseph William Fox, 44, to Daria Mare Kim, 41, both of Sedalia;
Joseph Allen Dobrawa, 26, of San Antonia, Texas, to Mikayla Cherie Lundblade, 21, of Whiteman Air Force Base;
Nathan Plett Dueck, 29, of Fairland, Oklahoma, to Abigail Jean Yoder, 22, of La Monte;
Joshua Allen Stevenson, 20, to Ashlynn Renee Liebel, 20, both of Sedalia;
Michael David Steuber, 29, to Desiree Alyss McKinney, 26, both of Bates City.
