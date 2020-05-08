Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Rachelle Nicole Simon, 36, to Ariell Susanna Watson, 30, both of South Bend, Indiana;
Tyler Joseph Jeffers, 21, of Whiteman Air Force Base, to Winnie Celeste Abquina Senit, 23, of Tucson, Arizona;
Michael Alan Legate, 56, of Odessa, to Ramona Dawn Keim, 55, of Blue Springs;
Kali Lynn Estes, 29, to Eric Scott Colgan, 33, of both of Sedalia;
Morgan Mariah Wheeler, 25, to Austin Michael Watkins, 29, both of Sedalia;
Jeriah Paul Kroph, 19, of Marshall, to Kelli Rose Kroph, 18, of Sedalia.
