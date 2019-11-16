Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Daniel Pavolvich Kozhukharenko, 21, to Christina Pakhnyuk, 21, both of Sedalia,
Holli Jean Holler, 36, to Matthew Lee Childs, 36, both of Sedalia;
Tyrone Curtis Carter, 66, to Lisa Marie Byrd, 52, both of Sedalia;
Levi Wayne Keele, 26, of Windsor, to Meghan Elizabeth Lentz, of Windsor, Utah;
Thomas James Bryan, 19, to Hannah Cole Martin, 18, both of Sedalia;
Ewing Chiren, 34, to Melodie Bragil Ayau-Membrere, 28, both of Sedalia;
Rimson Ruben, 47, to Iutis Helson, 57, both of La Monte;
Ronald Edward Hampton, 30, to Lacy Renee Conley, 32, both of Windsor.
