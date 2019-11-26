Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Leon J. Mast, 27, to Mary Emma Yoder, 26, both of Pleasant Hill, Illinois;
Trenton Edward White; 22, to Addie Rose Broyles, 19, both of Sedalia;
Daniel Levi Adams, 31, to Daisy Villalobos, 28, both of Sedalia;
Timothy David Spear, 19, to Jessie Victoria Hayes, 18, both of Windsor;
Shawn Mantonya, 46, to Tara Michelle Dillon, 36, both of Sedalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.