Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Shawn Michael Burchfield, 39, to Kelly Elyse Robinson, 32, both of Warrensburg;
Dallas Lee Craig, 29, of Lincoln, to Faith Marie Jones, 27, of Warsaw;
Aaron Mitcheal Hilton, 30, of Ionia, to Lindsay Ann Stilfield, 28, of Sedalia;
Seth Allen Doyle, 31, to Rachel Marie Hogan, 21, both of Sedalia;
Andrew Philip Stull, 29, to Amanda Lee Davis, 30, both of Bunceton;
Matthew Kelly Dore, 23, to Shelby Nicole Harding, 22, both of Sedalia;
Jeffrey Austin Elsner Dierker, 24, to Sloane Elizabeth Arnold, 29, both of Sedalia.
