Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Paul Richard Horne Jr., 51, to Jill Renee McMullin, 53, both of Sedalia;
Anthony Scott Wise, 30, to Michelle Deann Shelton, 32, both of Sedalia;
Nicholas Adam Dilthey, 37, to Alyana Elaine Polyansky, 21, both of Sedalia;
Gregory Edward Ficken, 36, of Ionia, to Teresa Rene Martin, 36, of Sedalia.
