Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Phillip Edward Whitford, 45, to Wendy Leann Smith, 41, both of Sedalia;
Terran Scott Mace, 27, to Olivia Noel Gott, 23, both of Sedalia;
Steven Connor Burns, 20, of Sedalia, to Olesya Dmitriyevna Savchenko, 21, of Green Ridge;
Nicholas Kad McCoy, 23, to Julie AnnMarie Montano, 24, both of Sedalia;
Ronald Gene Callahan Jr., 46, to Connie Marie Pierce, 46, both of Sedalia.
