Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Nikolay Timoshchuk, 20, of Cole Camp, to Ella A. Izoita, 19, of Sedalia;
Daniel Duane Drianis, 66, to Marsha Lee Dixon, 59, both of Sedalia;
Jesse Scott Anderson, 24, to Erin Lynn Surritt, 26, both of Sedalia;
Donald L. Martin, 39, to Carol Ann Mitchell, 35, both of Sedalia;
Ephraim Hans Leonard, 20, of Green Ridge, to Kelcie Renee Kratzer, 20, of Smithton;
Ryan Lester Meyer, 30, to Victoria Lee Cary, 27, both of Sedalia;
Tymon Jarris White, 26, to Taylor Rhiannon Johnson, 28, both of Sedalia;
Randy Cano, 18, of Rockville, Minnesota, to Araceli Gonzalez, 17, of Sedalia.
