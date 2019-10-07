Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Jason Alexander Johnson, 45, to Krista Nichole White, 34, both of Sedalia;
Carter William Boehm, 24, to Cassidy Joanne Kleoppel, 25, both of Smithton;
Brandon Lee Camp, 45, to Jacqulin Marie Vogl, 32, both of Kansas City;
Wesley Jerarde Romans, 24, to Destiny Dawn Kendrick, 28, both of Warrensburg;
James Edward Brown, 50, of Sedalia, to Angela Lynn Dickens, 47, of Marshall;
Matthew Lee Atwood, 31, to Jamiann Marie Clancy, 25, both of Sedalia;
Brendan Thomas Rusk, 24, to Darian Leeann Burton, 21, both of Mora;
Travis Rodewald, 38, to Sabrina M. Gooch, 37, both of Sedalia;
Jesus Guzman Nunez, 28, to Carmen Karina Reyes Cisneros, 27, both of Sedalia;
Hunter Alan Bottcher, 22, of Sedalia, to Madisen Paige Harding, 21, of Smithton.
