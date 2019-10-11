Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Daniel Ray Smith, 20, to Destiny Crystarra Shields, 21, both of Cole Camp;
Lowell Edwards Cabaniss, 33, of Sedalia, to Carolyn Marie Nelson, 34, of Overland Park, Kansas;
Bobby Raymond Burkett III, 26, to Mickaella Danielle Lakes, 22, both of Sedalia;
Patrick Benjamin Wilson, 26, to Kelsey Marie Griffin, 26, both of Sedalia;
David Paul Stoermer, 29, of Sedalia, to Sophia Marie Crawshaw, 27, of Knob Noster;
Samuel Joseph Bayless, 21, to Shelby Taylor McCandless, 22, both of Knob Noster;
Ramiro Vasquez Linares, 50, to Estela Martinez Ramirez, 53, both of Marshall;
Todd Stephen Shugart, 43, to Shelly Lynn Graf, 46, both of Sedalia;
Evan Michael Breheim, 21, to Margaret Delanie Fischer, 21, both of Sedalia;
Bryan Keith Slaughter, 44, to Connie Slaughter, 45, both of Marshall;
Billy Gene Taylor, 47, to Jennifer Jane Harker, 49, both of Sedalia.
