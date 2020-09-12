Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Perry James Nupp Jr., 50, to Susan Etheleen Vincent, 50, both of Sedalia;
Igor Ivanovich Garbuzov, 39, to Lidiya Aleksandrovna Kazarina, 33, both of Sedalia;
Jered John Joffer McCarthy, 20, to Rebecca Kay Schmidt, 19, both of Sedalia;
Mihail Pavlioglo, 20, of Green Ridge, to Nicole Chobanu, 18, of Sedalia;
Donald Wayne Harris II, 41, to Maylyn Dawn Pozenel, 43, both of Sedalia;
Wyatt Charles Payne, 25, to Lisa Danielle Robertson, 25, both of Hughesville.
