Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Jason Michael Underwood, 30, to Shania Leigh Harris, 24, both of Sedalia;
Gustavo Amador, 21, to Emily Marie Wanger, 26, both of Knob Noster;
Axton Lee Harding, 24, to Bailey Austeen Adams, 23, both of Kansas City;
Nathaniel Kimball Veale, 28, to Hailey Michelle Staab, 26, both of Cole Camp;
Roy Merle Phillips, 39, of Sedalia, to Hilary Dawn Rogers, 32, of Fortuna.
