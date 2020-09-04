Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Bradley Scott Heaps Jr., 30, to Jessica Lynn Paxton, 28, both of Sedalia;
George William Grose, 68, of Smithton, to Deborah Lee Brumble, 61, of Otterville;
Christopher Aaron Gardner Sr., 47, to Rachelle Michelle Wirtz, 26, both of Sedalia;
Patrick Darnell McDoodle, 49, to Kimberly Shayna Leonardi, 27, both of Columbia;
Justin Daniel Hancock, 36, to Whitney Olivia Ulmer, 29, both of Sedalia;
Jordan Lee Morris, 23, to Breanna Ashley Panichi, 23, both of Sedalia;
Michael Allan White, 35, to Wynter Dawn Harms, 25, both of Sedalia;
Steven Douglas Case, 59, of Cole Camp, to Nancy Lea Embry, 48, of Sedalia.
