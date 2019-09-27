Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Lawrence Grey Patrick III, 20, to Harlie Denise Gerth-McMullin, 18, both of Warrensburg;
Joseph Bradley Jellnek, 24, to Erica Alynne Stone, 26, both of Lincoln;
Artem Oleksandrovich Vykhovanets, 19, of Smithton, to Viktoriya Matsko, 23, of Sedalia;
Julio Cesar Rivera Rivera, 40, to Galfira Elizabeth Luna, 42, both of Sedalia;
William J. Dryden, 47, to Samantha Jo Vance, 35, both of Sedalia;
Aaron Mikeal Johnson, 25, to Krysti Lynn Maberry, 34, both of Sweet Springs;
Ronald Lowell Ransburgh Jr., 30, to Danielle Marie Johnson, 26, both of Sedalia;
Daniel Balkan, 35, to Elena Chetroi, 34, both of Hughesville;
Austin Patrick Hunton, 18, to Sasha Marie Williams, 18, both of Sedalia.
