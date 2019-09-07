Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Maxime Max Kondratyuk, 19, to Victoria Sergeevna Izoita, 20, both of Sedalia;
Jacob Duncan Willard, 43, of Sedalia, to Marie Louise Helton, 39, of Jefferson City;
Tony Ray Gregory, 29, of Windsor, to Michelle Lee Miller, 48, of Sedalia;
Patrick Warren Grimes, 26, to Jessica Nicole Johnson, 31, both of Otterville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.