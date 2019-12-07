Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Kasey Lynn Anstine, 26, to Stefan Fletcher, 31, both of Sedalia;
Shane Preston Hutchison, 60, to Veronica Charlotte Burt, 56, both of Green Ridge;
Erika Teresa Webb, 21, to Brandon Nolas Bom, 27, both of Sedalia;
Gregory Heath Sawford, 44, to Mary Lou James, 36, both of Sedalia.
