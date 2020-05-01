The Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force offered new information from various local agencies’ plans on reopening some access to facilities in its email briefing Thursday.
The minor restrictions that were in place for the Pettis County Courthouse are being removed and individuals are encouraged to wear masks inside the building. Each of the office’s individual social distancing measures will remain in place and social distancing is to be practiced throughout the courthouse property. The remote options for help will also remain in place.
The changes will remain in effect at least until May 15 when staff will re-evaluate the situations and guidelines as needed. For questions regarding a department, call the courthouse at 660-826-5000.
The City of Sedalia is working on plans and strategies to relax some of the limitations on facility access while keeping staff and the public safe. It will be a phased approach as the city puts measures in place. Residents are encouraged to check the city’s website at ci.sedalia.mo.us and its social media channels for more details.
City essential government services have been continuing throughout the pandemic.
The city’s help assistance line 660-851-7686 is continuing to provide information and assistance related to COVID-19.
