The Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force offered new information from various local agencies’ plans on reopening some access to facilities in its email briefing Thursday.
Bothwell Regional Health Center reported starting this week it has been requiring anyone entering a facility to wear a mask and while they are within 6 feet of another person, stating “we are all wearing masks to protect those around us.” Hospital visitor restrictions will remain in place for at least the next month by the recommendation of the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Clinics are open and offering in-person and virtual visit appointment options. Individuals are asked to call their provider’s office to schedule their appointment. The Walk In Clinic is offering the same services during their office hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Katy Trail Community Health reported it is open and seeing patients via virtual visits at all locations. Pediatrician Dr. Kashani is also scheduling in-person well child exams at the Sedalia site for newborns to 2-year-olds. Call 1-877-733-5824 to schedule an appointment.
The Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency reported one thing individuals can do to help decrease the spread beyond staying 6 feet away from others, washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently, and staying home if sick is to wear a mask when leaving their residences.
The report stated, “A mask is not a sign of fear, but rather that you are a concerned, caring person who wants to protect the people around you.”
Both the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office and Sedalia Police Department reported an increase in domestic disturbances. SPD also has seen an increase in groups gathering along state U.S. Route 65 in Sedalia in the area known as the “Strip.” Individuals are asked to remember to maintain social distancing, keep group size to limits established by the Pettis County Health Department and drive carefully.
The Sedalia Fire Department reported it is resuming field or practical hands-on training, but only in the stations. The department is not doing full joint shift training yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.